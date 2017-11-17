More Politics News

Group opposing anti-discrimination ordinance files petition

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 04:14 AM

FAIRMONT, W.Va.

An organization opposing a West Virginia city's newly reinstated human rights commission ordinance has obtained enough signatures on a petition to place the issue back on the city council's agenda.

News outlets report that Keep Fairmont Safe filed a petition with the needed 333 signatures Wednesday, after an earlier petition was rejected when only 1,675 of the needed 1,979 signatures could be verified.

Keep Fairmont Safe opposed the ordinance's addition of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. Fairmont City Manager Robin Gomez says it was implemented to make Fairmont more welcoming.

The Human Rights Commission Ordinance will go back on the Fairmont City Council agenda within the next 30 days. If the council stands by its decision, the issue will appear on a 2018 ballot.

