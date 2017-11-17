More Politics News

Arizona high court to hand down Medicaid expansion ruling

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:45 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to release a ruling deciding the fate of a hospital assessment that helps pay for Medicaid insurance for 400,000 low-income Arizonans.

The high court on Friday plans to release its decision on a challenge to the Medicaid expansion plan brought by Republican lawmakers. The lawmakers' lawyers argue that the hospital fee is actually a tax that required a 2/3 vote under a voter-approved 1992 Constitutional amendment.

Former Gov. Jan Brewer got only a slim majority of lawmakers to back the plan in 2013.

The state's Medicaid agency argued an exemption for fees set by state agencies means the hospital assessment didn't need a supermajority and is legal. Lower courts agreed with that argument.

Losing the assessment could trigger major enrollment cuts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video