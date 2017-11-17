More Politics News

Judge tells Island Air workers they might not get final pay

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:33 AM

HONOLULU

Island Air employees have been told by a bankruptcy judge that there is no guarantee they will receive their final paychecks.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Judge Robert Faris told the employees they are "entitled to the truth." Faris on Wednesday approved a motion to convert the bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation from a Chapter 11 reorganization.

Island Air ceased operations on Friday. The employees have not been paid for the work they did this month.

CEO David Uchiyama said earlier this week that pay period encompasses about 10 days.

Faris said the bankruptcy trustee and others hired to complete the liquidation of Island Air will be paid before the employees and will be in charge of distributing the remaining money.

