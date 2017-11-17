More Politics News

Honolulu officials consider restricting large-scale homes

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:31 AM



HONOLULU

The Honolulu City Council is considering restricting large homes in residential neighborhoods.

Hawaii News Now reports that the City Council on Thursday heard public comment both for and against two measures on the large homes, which resident Ninjin Miao says are used by multi-generational families that can't afford condominiums being built.

The first measure would put a temporary ban on all large-scale homes, but that was deferred and is expected to be discussed in January.

The second measure, which moves to the full council next month, would "limit the floor area" of a single-family home.

Opponents of the bills say restricting the homes would stifle efforts to put more affordable housing in older neighborhoods.

City Councilman Ikaika Anderson, however, said the homes are changing the community's character and create parking problems.

