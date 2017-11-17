More Politics News

Land parcel fee proposed to fund water quality initiatives

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 02:07 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 55 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont lawmaker is proposing a land parcel fee to supplement funding for water quality projects.

Vermont Public Radio reports Democratic Natural Resources Chair Sen. Christopher Bray is backing the proposal. Under the plan, property owners would pay $1 each month. Bray says the fee could raise $4.5 million annually.

Bray calls the fee a "modest investment." He says he is supporting the proposal because the state's task force hasn't made any long-term funding recommendations.

Natural Resources Agency Secretary Julie Moore says current revenues for the state's clean water initiative are already sufficient. Moore says municipal officials don't want the fee on property tax bills.

Bray believes the measure will be a priority for the Senate natural Resources committee when the 2018 session begins.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video