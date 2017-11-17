FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Disbelief as 'most wanted' Indonesia politician hospitalized

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:35 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A top Indonesian politician embroiled in a corruption scandal has been hospitalized after a car crash that is being widely mocked online as another tactic to avoid arrest.

The speaker of Indonesia's parliament Setya Novanto has for months been using every political, medical and legal maneuver available to avoid questioning after being named a suspect in the theft of $170 million of public money.

On Thursday night, images swept across social media in Indonesia of a black SUV, its dented grill resting against a power pole, and Novanto apparently unconscious in a hospital bed, but with no visible injuries.

A day earlier Novanto had avoided arrest when anti-corruption officials and police raided his Jakarta home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video