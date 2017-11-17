More Politics News

Jill Stein joins push to save ranked-choice voting in Maine

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:08 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Former presidential candidate Jill Stein is joining a push to get Maine to enact ranked-choice voting.

The ranked-choice system is designed to let voters rank candidates on ballots. Proponents say it eliminates spoilers and ensures majority support for the winner.

Voters chose to enact ranked-choice voting in Maine with a 2016 referendum vote. But the system may never be put in place because of delays imposed by state lawmakers who say it conflicts with the Maine Constitution.

Stein, who ran losing Green Party campaigns in 2012 and 2016, is calling for support of an ongoing "People's Veto" campaign that could enact ranked-choice voting. She sent out a mass email on Wednesday urging supporters in Maine to sign petitions that are circulating in support of the veto.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video