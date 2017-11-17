More Politics News

Hearing to be held on ag commish nominee Jasper

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:08 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's Executive Council is holding a public hearing on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination for agriculture commissioner, House Speaker Shawn Jasper.

Last month, Sununu asked Jasper, a fellow Republican, to seek the top position at the Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food.

The current commissioner, Lorraine Merrill is retiring at the end of the year after two, five-year terms.

Jasper is a lifelong member of the Future Farmers of America Alumni Association and is involved in his family's poultry business.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday.

