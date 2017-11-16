More Politics News

Jail for former school bus driver who failed to report abuse

November 16, 2017

LONGMONT, Colo.

A Boulder County jury has convicted a former bus driver of failing to report his assistant for spraying a severely autistic student in the face with disinfectant.

The Longmont Times-Call reports 46-year-old William Hall, who drove for the St. Vrain Valley School District, was found guilty Thursday but was acquitted of failing to report the assistant for kicking and hitting the student. He received 60 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Hall turned a blind eye when Monica Burke hit, kicked and sprayed then 20-year-old Shiva Rai with disinfectant. Surveillance video captured the abuse over several days in August 2016.

Burke pleaded guilty to assaulting an at-risk person and was sentenced to 20 months in jail. The district agreed to a nearly $4 million settlement with Rai's family.

