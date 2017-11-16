White House: No, Trump isn't jet-lagged but full of energy

White House officials are pushing back on concerns that President Donald Trump appeared exhausted from his 12-day Asia trip when he spoke rapidly and took several sips of water during a televised recap of the grueling tour.
Trump's shaky 23-minute performance Wednesday came a day after his return and drew widespread ridicule online. The episode revived clips of Trump mocking Republican primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio for a similarly awkward, mid-speech water break.
Multiple officials and aides were eager to promote Trump's stamina with The Associated Press on Thursday.
In interviews, they said chief of staff John Kelly had ordered a day off for staff traveling with the president and advised Trump to rest as well. However, they said Trump insisted on quickly summarizing his trip for the American people.
