Police close investigation into lawmaker without charges

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:19 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A Republican Assemblyman from the Central Valley won't face criminal charges stemming from a sexual misconduct claim.

Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthews said Thursday that investigators found no evidence to support a charge against Devon Mathis of Visalia.

Political blogger Joseph Turner had accused Mathis of sexual misconduct based on an anonymous interview with a person who claimed to have knowledge of it. No details of the alleged incident were disclosed by police.

Through a spokeswoman, Mathis has denied the accusation and noted nobody ever came forward to say they were a victim.

Earlier this week, the Tulare County Republican committee passed a resolution calling on Mathis to resign.

Allegations of harassment against several lawmakers have rocked the state Capitol.

On Thursday, the Legislative Women's Caucus called for a unified review of Capitol harassment policies involving both legislative houses and both parties.

