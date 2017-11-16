More Politics News

US votes against resolution condemning Nazi glorification

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:22 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The United States has voted against a yearly resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism, though it doesn't like Nazis.

The resolution calls on all U.N. member nations to ban pro-Nazi speech and organizations and to implement other restrictions on speech and assembly. That is a non-starter in the U.S., where First Amendment protections guarantee everyone the right to say almost anything they want — even praise for Adolf Hitler's followers.

The Russian-drafted resolution was approved Thursday by the General Assembly's human rights committee on a vote of 125-2, with 51 abstentions. Only Ukraine joined the United States in voting "no."

The resolution now goes to the 193-member assembly for a vote, where its approval in December is virtually certain.

Despite U.S. pressure to vote "no," Israel supported the resolution.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video