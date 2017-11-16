Texas county sues chemical plant owner over fires, blasts

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. The county that's home to Houston has asked a state court to order safeguards and fine the owner of a chemical plant that partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, the Harris County Attorney's Office said Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby violated Texas environmental laws by releasing toxic and hazardous chemicals during flooding and fires, sickening first responders and residents. KTRK via AP, File)