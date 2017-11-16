FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. The county that's home to Houston has asked a state court to order safeguards and fine the owner of a chemical plant that partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, the Harris County Attorney's Office said Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby violated Texas environmental laws by releasing toxic and hazardous chemicals during flooding and fires, sickening first responders and residents.
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. The county that's home to Houston has asked a state court to order safeguards and fine the owner of a chemical plant that partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, the Harris County Attorney's Office said Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby violated Texas environmental laws by releasing toxic and hazardous chemicals during flooding and fires, sickening first responders and residents. KTRK via AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from the Arkema Inc. owned chemical plant in Crosby, near Houston, Texas. The county that's home to Houston has asked a state court to order safeguards and fine the owner of a chemical plant that partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, the Harris County Attorney's Office said Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby violated Texas environmental laws by releasing toxic and hazardous chemicals during flooding and fires, sickening first responders and residents. KTRK via AP, File)

More Politics News

Texas county sues chemical plant owner over fires, blasts

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:15 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DALLAS

The county that's home to Houston has asked a state court to order safeguards and fine the owner of a chemical plant that partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the Harris County Attorney's Office says Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby violated Texas environmental laws by releasing toxic chemicals during flooding and fires, sickening responders and residents.

The county said air tests detected volatile organic compounds, which can cause cancer, more than 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) outside a 1.5-mile (2.41-kilometer) evacuation zone created before fires began.

After flooding shut off power in August, the plant couldn't cool and stabilize its organic peroxides.

Arkema lawyer Rusty Hardin issued a written statement saying the sides had been discussing a resolution and "suing a victim is never the right solution to a natural disaster."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

    Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier.

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 0:45

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video