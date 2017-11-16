President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks with Vice President Mike Pence as he departs Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Trump urged House Republicans Thursday to approve a near $1.5 trillion tax overhaul as the party prepared to drive the measure through the House. Across the Capitol, Democrats pointed to new numbers showing the Senate version of the plan would boost taxes on lower and middle-income Americans.
Trump set to pardon Thanksgiving turkey

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 04:43 PM

WASHINGTON

Continuing a time-honored White House tradition, President Donald Trump will pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in a Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday.

The White House says the event will feature two turkeys raised in Minnesota. After the ceremony, they will live out their lives at Virginia Tech University. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the lighthearted event.

The White House says the first family will also donate two packaged turkeys to the charity Martha's Table in Washington. Trump is set to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

