New York council passes bill to make revenge porn a crime

New York City Council members have passed legislation that would make it a crime to share intimate images of people with an aim to embarrass or hurt them.
The council voted Thursday on an ordinance drafted by Democratic Councilman Rory Lancman to tackle such revenge porn. The city's Democratic mayor would need to sign the legislation into law.
Prosecutors say revenge porn has been a growing problem but it's difficult to get justice for victims because the images usually are initially shared between people with consent.
The revenge porn bill would make it a misdemeanor offense to disclose or threaten to disclose intimate images of another person without consent and with the intent to cause harm. The offense would be punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
