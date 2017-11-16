Congress debates oil drilling in largest US wildlife refuge

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd migrate onto the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. A showdown is looming in the nation's capital over whether to open America's largest wildlife refuge to oil drilling. A budget measure approved by the Republican-controlled Congress allows lawmakers to pursue legislation that would allow drilling on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge takes up an area nearly the size of South Carolina in Alaska's northeast corner.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)