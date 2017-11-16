More Politics News

Indiana city latest to sue drug companies over opioid crisis

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 03:11 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A northwestern Indiana city has become the latest government entity to sue pharmaceutical companies and distributors for their alleged role in fueling the opioid abuse crisis.

The city of Hammond's federal lawsuit, filed Thursday, accuses several opioid manufacturers and distributors of racketeering, negligence and other alleged acts.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the city's suit alleges the companies used deceptive marketing practices to promote prescription painkillers beyond their effective short-term use.

The complaint also alleges that the companies failed to identify, report and stop suspicious orders of these medications, and that their actions have helped fuel a growing opioid crisis in Hammond that includes addiction and overdose deaths.

The city of Indianapolis filed a similar lawsuit on Tuesday. Several states and dozens of U.S. municipalities have also filed similar complaints.

