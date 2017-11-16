More Politics News

California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 03:09 PM

LOS ANGELES

The largest legal marijuana marketplace in the U.S. is taking shape — at least on paper.

California regulators Thursday released long-awaited rules that will govern the state's emerging pot economy, from fields to sales.

California voters last year legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning Jan. 1.

The emergency rules open the way for the state to begin issuing temporary licenses for growers and sellers next year.

But they come just 45 days before legal sales kick off, and many problems remain.

Some predict high taxes will drive consumers to the black market.

Most banks won't do business with cannabis companies, and Los Angeles and San Francisco are among many cities without local rules in place.

