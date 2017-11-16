Former mayor of Lewiston and Auburn to run for governor

More Politics News

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 03:01 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A martial arts expert who has served as a Maine state senator and mayor of both Lewiston and Auburn has registered to run for governor in 2018.

John Jenkins filed paperwork with the Maine Ethics Commission to run as an independent.

Jenkins ran as a write-in candidate in the 2010 governor's race.

He became mayor of Auburn after a successful write-in campaign in 2007 and was previously mayor of Lewiston. He was also the first African-American elected to the state senate.

Jenkins enters a crowded field trying to replace Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who can't run again due to term limits.

