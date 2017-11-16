More Politics News

Parties fight over district boundary lines in tight race

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:08 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.

Democrats and Republicans in Virginia are fighting over district boundary lines for a race that could determine party control in the House of Delegates.

The Freelance-Star in Fredericksburg reported Wednesday that Democrats have asked election officials not to certify results for the 28th District. That's where Republican Bob Thomas defeated Democrat Joshua Cole by 82 votes.

The question is whether voters at two Fredericksburg polling places should have cast ballots for the 28th District or the 88th District.

Democrats claim that more than 600 Fredericksburg voters incorrectly received ballots for the neighboring 88th.

Republican House of Delegates Majority Leader-designee Todd Gilbert said in a statement that the claim is "demonstrably false." He said Democrats are misapplying the redistricting law

The boundary lines were redrawn in 2011.

