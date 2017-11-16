UN committee urges Myanmar to give citizenship to Rohingyas

A Rohingya Muslim, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh recently, sleeps on his belongings as he waits for permission to proceed towards a refugee camp near Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since late August, when the military launched what they called "clearance operations" in response to insurgent attacks. The refugees say soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them and burned their villages to force them to flee. A.M. Ahad AP Photo