More Politics News

Medical building named for Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is naming a building for Gov. Phil Bryant.

College Board trustees approved the plan Thursday morning.

Bearing Bryant's name will be the university's recently opened medical school building in Jackson. The five-story, $74 million structure was officially opened in August, giving the university room to expand the number of physicians it trains.

The Republican governor has hailed the building and expanded medical school classes as part of his legacy.

In papers presented to trustees, the university credits Bryant for directing $10 million in federal community development money to the building, as well as helping persuade lawmakers to borrow $64 million for the structure.

The medical school expanded to 155 first-year students in August and will grow to 165 students in 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

    You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now.

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe 1:44

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

View More Video