Judge reviews claims of neck slashing gesture at FIFA trial

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:30 AM

NEW YORK

Testimony is continuing while a New York judge and others review prosecutors' claims that a former South American soccer official made a slashing motion across his throat as their star witness testified at his bribery trial.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen has been scrutinizing video that prosecutors say backs their claim. The issue was tabled on Thursday while testimony resumed.

Prosecutors said the defendant, Manuel Burga, made a threatening gesture Wednesday while staring at a former sports marketing executive.

The defense says Burga was merely scratching his neck.

Burga, Jose Maria Marin and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured tournament broadcasting and hosting rights in the sprawling FIFA (FEE'-fuh) scandal.

