More Politics News

Nicaragua's Sergio Ramirez wins Spain's Cervantes prize

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 09:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADRID

The Spanish government says Nicaraguan author and former politician, Sergio Ramirez Mercado, has won the 2017 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world's highest literary honor.

Ramirez has written more than 20 novels, including "Margarita, esta linda la mar" (Margarita, How Beautiful the Sea), which won Spain's prestigious Alfaguara award in 1998.

An active journalist, Ramirez was deputy vice president of Nicaragua between 1985 and 1990 and a long-time member of the leftist Sandinista bloc.

The prize was announced Thursday by Spanish Education and Culture Minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo.

The 125,000-euro ($148,000) award generally alternates between Spanish and Latin American writers. Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza won the prize in 2016.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death of Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

    You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now.

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video