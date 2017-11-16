More Politics News

ACLU sues Portland police, mayor over June protest tactics

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Portland, its mayor and police bureau, claiming they violated free speech rights by using overly aggressive tactics to break up protests in June.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of 200 to 250 protesters who organization officials say were illegally corralled and detained by police at the protest.

In a news conference on Wednesday, ACLU Legal Director Mat dos Santos says that protests in the city "regularly devolve into chaotic scenes involving the indiscriminate use of force and crowd control weapons."

A spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler declined the newspaper's request for comment.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman says they do not comment on pending or current litigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video