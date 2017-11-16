More Politics News

Officials dedicating $10,000 to Green Bay rat problem

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:39 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis.

Green Bay and Brown County governments are setting aside money to deal with a rat problem in the city.

Both are dedicating $5,000 in their 2018 budgets for the problem, which some describe as extreme.

Deena Heins lives near Lambeau Field. She tells WBAY-TV that she looked out a window one recent night and thought there were rabbits hopping around in her yard, but it turned out to be rats.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that some county supervisors want to put more than 1,000 rat traps in the hands of residents in neighborhoods where there have been complaints.

County public health officer Anna Destree says it's unknown if $10,000 will be enough to make an impact.

