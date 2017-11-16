More Politics News

Ohio Senate passes bill banning abortions for Down syndrome

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:34 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 45 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Senate has passed legislation that would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome.

The Dispatch reports the Senate on Wednesday passed the legislation by a 20-12 vote. It makes performing such abortions a fourth-degree felony and requires the state medical board to revoke a physician's license if convicted.

The Ohio House approved an identical measure earlier this month.

The Senate passed its version of the bill less than a day after it cleared a committee.

Ohio Right to Life lauded the Senate for passing the legislation, which the group says was its top legislative priority this year.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says doctors and parents of children with Down syndrome testified in hearings against the bill.

