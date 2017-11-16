More Politics News

Police fatally shoot suspect after gunfire erupts from car

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 08:34 AM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles authorities say a suspect in a possibly stolen car was fatally shot by police after someone in the vehicle opened fire on an officer's cruiser during a chase.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley.

Officer Tony Im says the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Im says two women in the car with him were taken into custody. Two handguns were recovered.

Officials say the chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a light pole.

