More Politics News

Officer whose loaded gun found in road is getting reprimand

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 07:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MISHAWAKA, Ind.

A police officer whose loaded department-issued handgun was found along a busy northern Indiana roadway will get a letter of reprimand and verbal counseling.

South Bend police Chief Scott Ruszkowski recommended the disciplinary action in a letter to the Board of Public Safety and it was discussed in the board's closed executive session Wednesday. The officer's name wasn't released.

Ruszkowski's letter says the officer was negligent and didn't appropriately secure or safeguard the gun, which fell from atop the officer's vehicle.

The South Bend Police Department began an internal investigation after a reporter for WNDU-TV found the gun Sept. 17 along Indiana 23 in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend. The 9 mm Smith and Wesson had "SBPD" engraved on its side and police confirmed it belonged to the department.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video