FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Nov. 15, 2017, that its annual Miss Golden Globe honoree will now be known as the Golden Globe Ambassador. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo

Miss Golden Globe honor renamed Golden Globe Ambassador

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 06:52 AM

LOS ANGELES

The group behind the Golden Globe awards says its Miss Golden Globe honoree will now be known as the Golden Globe Ambassador.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna says the move was made in order to help expand the role to help recognize the association's philanthropic efforts throughout the year. The honoree is traditionally the child of a celebrity. This year's Golden Globe Ambassador is Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife, producer Dany Garcia.

The announcement was made at a party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The 16-year-old Garcia Johnson has been recently signed by IMG Models.

