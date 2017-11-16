10 Things to Know for Today

White House adviser Ivanka Trump listens to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speak in Bayville, N.J., Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Ivanka Trump is putting it all on the line for the Republican tax overhaul. Signaling a new stage in her Washington career, the senior White House adviser recently hit the road to sell the plans that have drawn Democratic criticism and spurred some GOP conflict. Matt Rourke AP Photo