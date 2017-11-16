More Politics News

Grant to fund development of Illinois off-road vehicle trail

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:56 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CARRIER MILLS, Ill.

A federal grant will allow officials to develop a 26-mile (42-kilometer) off-road vehicle trail system in southern Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced the development Wednesday at the Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area .

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources received a $1.2 million grant from the federal Recreational Trails Program under the Federal Highway Administration.

Rauner says demand is growing for off-highway vehicle recreation and the development will become a destination for riders from across the Midwest.

Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal says there was a coal mine at Sahara Woods. He says the reclaimed strip-mined land will allow the agency to "develop some challenging trails that should attract a lot of interest."

Sahara Woods is about 340 miles (547 kilometers) south of Chicago.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video