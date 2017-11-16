More Politics News

New Orleans police launch new online crime reporting tool

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 5:07 AM

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Police Department has launched a new online crime reporting tool called NOPD Online .

The online reporting system will enable citizens to file non-emergency police reports quickly and easily over the internet.

Chief Michael Harrison says the system is designed to take information and generate completed reports for non-violent crimes. He says the tool frees up the department to continue focusing manpower and resources on protecting the public.

The site is designed to take property crime reports such as stolen bicycles, lost or stolen cellphones and incidents involving unknown offenders. When the report is complete, citizens will get a case number and be notified that the report was successfully submitted.

An officer will follow up if further action is needed.

