Maryland announces 7 apprenticeship programs

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 04:59 AM

BALTIMORE

The state of Maryland is announcing new apprenticeship programs.

The state's labor department has approved three new registered apprenticeship sponsors. It also has reactivated four previous sponsors.

The department says the newly approved programs bring the total number of new sponsors added this year to 22. That's a record for the program.

Gov. Larry Hogan says he's committed to continuing to grow apprenticeship opportunities in the state.

Apprenticeships are full-time jobs that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn money while learning.

Anyone who is 18 or older can be a registered apprentice.

