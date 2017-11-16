More Politics News

Graceland asks court to intervene in squabble over new venue

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Elvis Presley Enterprises is asking a court to allow it to seek public funds to help it build a new 6,200-seat entertainment venue at Graceland.

The company, which operates the Graceland tourist attraction in Memphis, said in a news release Wednesday it filed for a declaratory judgment in Shelby County Chancery Court.

Graceland says extending tax incentives for the venue would not violate non-compete agreements between the city and the FedExForum.

According to The Commercial Appeal, the agreement prevents other Memphis locations financed with public money from hosting concerts with more than 5,000 spectators.

In a statement, the city said it doesn't object to Graceland building the venue. The statement says "that option is available to it without the use of public funds, and it is free to do so."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video