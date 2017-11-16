US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it

FILE - In this June 1, 2016, file photo, flags of some of the 193 countries fly in the breeze in front of the Secretariat building of the United Nations. State Department officials say the U.S. this week plans to vote against a yearly U.N. resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism. That's because, as in past years, free speech protections and other problems make the resolution impossible for America to support. But officials don't want their opposition interpreted as tacit support for Nazism in this first rendition of the annual vote since President Donald Trump entered office. Richard Drew, File AP Photo