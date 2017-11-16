A general view of Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. In an extraordinary statement after taking over the state broadcaster during a night of unrest, Zimbabwe's army said early Wednesday it was only targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that "this is not a military takeover."
A general view of Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. In an extraordinary statement after taking over the state broadcaster during a night of unrest, Zimbabwe's army said early Wednesday it was only targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that "this is not a military takeover." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo
A general view of Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. In an extraordinary statement after taking over the state broadcaster during a night of unrest, Zimbabwe's army said early Wednesday it was only targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, and sought to reassure the country that "this is not a military takeover." Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo

More Politics News

Zimbabwe calm but tense as Mugabe is urged to go peacefully

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 4:21 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

People across Zimbabwe are starting another day of uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the country's political turmoil and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe's decades-long rule.

Mugabe has been in military custody and there is no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week.

The military remains in the streets of the capital, Harare, as the mood is tense.

Regional officials are meeting on the crisis as civil society groups and churches in Zimbabwe issue appeals for calm.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urges Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, to peacefully step aside and asks the military to quickly restore order and respect the constitution.

Trade unions have urged workers to go about their business.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video