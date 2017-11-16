Museum of the Bible, built by Hobby Lobby owner, opens in DC

A door opens to the "Exodus" section at the end of the "Passover" presentation inside the Museum of the Bible, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Washington. The project is largely funded by the conservative Christian owners of the Hobby Lobby crafts chain. Hobby Lobby president Steve Green says the aim is to educate not evangelize. But skeptics call the project a Christian ministry disguised as a museum. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo