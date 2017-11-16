More Politics News

Utah film board bolsters rules to prevent sexual harassment

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:51 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Utah Film Commission that oversees networking and tax incentives to an industry that spent $66 million in the state last year has implemented a policy requiring any company it works with to have rules in place to prevent sexual harassment, a move that comes as the movie industry grapples with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that the state's new policy "requires work environments be free from discrimination and harassments based on race, religion, color, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation."

Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, said revelations in early October of sexual abuse and harassment by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, followed by allegations against other prominent Hollywood figures prompted the action.

