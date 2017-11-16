Creativity required for low-majors in the recruiting game

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, Northern Arizona head coach Jack Murphy reacts in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz. Murphy zigzagged his way through his hometown to watch recruits play in gyms across Las Vegas. While coaches at schools like Duke, Kansas and Arizona had their eyes set on the elite, five-star players during the high school showcases, Murphy and coaches at other low-major programs had their sights set on players much further down the recruiting ladder. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo