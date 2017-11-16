More Politics News

Hate crimes in Vermont increased in 2016

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:06 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

According to the FBI, the number of reported hate crimes in Vermont rose last year.

The FBI report released Monday shows hate crimes increased from eight in 2015 to 25 in 2016. It is the highest number of reported hate crimes in the last seven years.

Hate crimes are defined by the FBI as "a traditional offense like murder, arson or vandalism with an added element of bias."

Vermont's large increase mirrors a similar national trend. There were more than 6,100 hate crimes last year, up about 5 percent over the previous year. In 2015 and 2016, that number was driven by crimes against people because of their race or ethnicity.

In Vermont, 64 percent of hate crime victims were targeted for their race or ethnicity.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video