More Politics News

Gov.-elect Phil Murphy to address local government summit

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:06 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

New Jersey's next governor is set to address the state's mayors and other local government officials in Atlantic City.

Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is slated to deliver a keynote address at the annual League of Municipalities on Thursday.

The speech could offer more detail about how the incoming governor will approach his first elected office. He succeeds GOP Gov. Chris Christie in January.

Murphy's election earlier this month set the stage for the state to have Democrat-controlled government for the first time since 2009.

He has contrasted himself sharply with Christie and promised to block Republican President Donald Trump on health care, immigration and taxes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video