No. 18 Oregon State women hit 17 3s, rout Utah Valley 98-41

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:54 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Marie Gulich scored 19 points and No. 18 Oregon State matched a program-best with 17 3-pointers and rolled past Utah Valley 98-41 on Wednesday night.

Oregon State shot 60.7 percent (17 of 28) from distance. The Beavers were 17-of-32 shooting from long range against Loyola Marymount on Nov. 21, 2013.

Gulich was 9-of-9 shooting, made 1 of 3 free throws and has scored a career-high 19 points in both games this season. Mikayla Pivec made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Beavers. Kat Tudor made five 3s and chipped in 17 points.

Oregon State led 21-18 after the opening quarter, and used a 17-2 run to start the second on their way to a 48-24 lead at halftime. Pivec scored nine points and Gulich added seven in the second quarter.

Taylor Christensen led Utah Valley (0-3) with 15 points.

Oregon State hosts No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday.

