FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Top Indonesia official escapes arrest by anti-graft police

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:55 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday it will declare the speaker of parliament a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.

Local TV reported that Corruption Eradication Commission officials and paramilitary police went to Setya Novanto's home late Wednesday night in a failed bid to arrest him and were met instead by his wife and lawyer.

Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said its law enforcement team is still searching for Novanto, who was once hailed by President Donald Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men.

"We urge him to surrender," Diansyah said in a text message to The Associated Press. "We'll consider declaring him a fugitive if he is uncooperative."

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly officials and legislators, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the funds.

Novanto, also chairman of the Golkar party, which is part of Indonesia's governing coalition, has denied any wrongdoing.

A Trump admirer, Novanto made an unexpected appearance at a Trump news conference at Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 along with another Indonesian lawmaker, Fadli Zon. Novanto was introduced by Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men who would do great things for the U.S.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

    At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook
What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 0:51

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen

View More Video