Police: Officer shoots Mississippi man who pulled knife

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Officials say a police officer in Mississippi shot and killed a man after he allegedly lunged at her with a knife.

Multiple media outlets report that Jackson police say the man approached the officer with his hands in his pockets about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Lee Vance says the officer twice told the man to take his hand out of his pockets. When he did, he pulled a 6-inch knife and lunged at the woman. Vance says that's when the officer shot the man in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The officer was not injured. She has been placed on administrative leave with pay as a routine procedure.

The names and other details about the officer and the slain man have not been released.

