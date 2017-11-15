What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks

More Videos 1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen Pause 0:51 What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 0:56 Twitter investigates Trump's account being deactivated 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 1:33 This 'suicide curve' is the site of numerous violent crashes 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. AP

At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. AP