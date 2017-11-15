The Latest: New Mexico governor seeking auditor applicants

The Latest on the New Mexico state auditor vacancy (all times local):
4:55 p.m.
Gov. Susana Martinez is looking for applicants to serve the remainder of State Auditor Tim Keller's term now that he has been elected mayor of New Mexico's largest city.
Keller, a Democrat, plans to resign from the state post Nov. 30 at midnight, just before he starts his new job as the mayor of Albuquerque on Dec. 1.
The deadline for applications to be submitted to the governor's office will be Dec. 1.
Martinez's office says the two-term Republican governor is looking for someone who adheres to high ethical standards and is committed to rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.
Keller's term as auditor runs through 2018.
___
10:41 a.m.
A state lawmaker is making a run for the job of New Mexico state auditor.
State Rep. Bill McCamley announced Wednesday that he will run next year for the position being vacated by newly elected Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller.
McCamley says he wants to continue Keller's initiatives and grow the state's economy.
The Democrat, who represents Las Cruces and Mesilla, has served in the Legislature since 2013.
Keller officially takes the reins as mayor Dec. 1.
Gov. Susana Martinez must appoint someone to fill the remainder of Keller's term.
Comments