Federal officials ask Jackson about voided immigration law

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 6:53 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

The U.S. Justice Department wants Mississippi's largest city to prove it's cooperating with federal efforts to deport people in the country illegally.

However, a state law overturned the Jackson policy that federal officials are asking about.

Jackson was one of 29 jurisdictions nationwide getting letters Wednesday demanding they show compliance with federal law on sharing immigration information. The law says no government can restrict the ability of a government entity to maintain, send or receive information about someone's citizenship or immigration status. Jackson could lose federal aid if it doesn't comply.

Jackson in 2010 passed an ordinance preventing police officers from asking about immigration status. Gov. Phil Bryant signed a law in March that immediately voided the ordinance.

City spokeswoman Kai Williams says lawyers are evaluating the letter.

