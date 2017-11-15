Senators warn Tillerson diplomatic power is being dismantled

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Myanmar Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi at the Foreign Ministry office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Tillerson said Wednesday that his country was deeply concerned by "credible reports" of atrocities committed by Myanmar's security forces and called for an independent investigation into a humanitarian crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya flee to Bangladesh. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo