Last hurdle cleared for ex-Salvadoran official's extradition

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 5:49 PM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the extradition of a former high-ranking Salvadoran official accused of helping plot the killings of six priests during his country's civil war 30 years ago.

The court announced Wednesday that it rejected a request for a stay of extradition by Inocente Orlando Montano Morales.

Spain wants to try Montano in the 1989 killings of the six Jesuit priests, five of whom were Spanish. The former colonel in El Salvador's armed forces served as vice minister for public security in 1980s.

Montano's lawyer has said that the State Department already signed a warrant allowing authorities to send Montano to Spain if the Supreme Court declined to step in.

Montano, who's 76, has denied involvement in the killings.

